Mason & Associates Inc Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

AMGN traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.16. 567,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

