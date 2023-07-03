Mason & Associates Inc Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,730 shares of company stock worth $13,035,772. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 6.8 %

TSLA stock traded up $17.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.65. 73,377,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,260,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.