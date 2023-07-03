Mason & Associates Inc Sells 152 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after buying an additional 51,441 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.22. 121,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $158.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

