MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.
MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of MCFT stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.75. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,490 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 443,723 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
