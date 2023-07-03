MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.75. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. The company had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,490 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 443,723 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

