Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.12

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 96420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

