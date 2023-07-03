Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Financial Analysis

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) and Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and Teleperformance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 3.62% 15.37% 5.94% Teleperformance N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Maximus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $4.76 billion 1.08 $203.83 million $2.81 30.07 Teleperformance N/A N/A N/A $1.15 73.01

This table compares Maximus and Teleperformance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Teleperformance. Maximus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleperformance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Maximus pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Teleperformance pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Maximus pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teleperformance pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maximus and Teleperformance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teleperformance 0 2 5 0 2.71

Maximus currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.33%. Teleperformance has a consensus price target of $376.67, indicating a potential upside of 347.24%. Given Teleperformance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teleperformance is more favorable than Maximus.

Summary

Maximus beats Teleperformance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments. This segment also provides employment services, such as eligibility support, case management, job-readiness preparation, job search and employer outreach, job retention and career advancement, and educational and training services; technology solutions; system implementation project management services; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers BPS, eligibility and enrollment, outreach, and other services for federal health and human services programs; clinical services; and technology solutions, including application development and modernization services, enterprise business solutions, advanced analytics and emerging technologies, cybersecurity services, and infrastructure and engineering solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for international governments and commercial clients, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services segment offers customer and citizen care; customer relationship operations; technical support; and technical assistance and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence. The company also manages business processes, as well as provides digital platform, consulting, and data analysis services; and business process outsourcing services for government agencies. The Specialized Services segment provides on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services. It also offers digital recruitment process outsourcing; consumer health management business services and related digital solutions integration; translation and interpreting services; and business process outsourcing services for government agencies in the United States. The company serves automotive, energy and utilities, insurance, public sector, technology, travel and hospitality, and banking and financial services, as well as healthcare, media, retail and e-commerce, crypto, cargo, telecom, and video games industries. Teleperformance SE was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

