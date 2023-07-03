MBA Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD remained flat at $17.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 966,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,228. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

