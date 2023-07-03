MBA Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.34. The company had a trading volume of 510,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,267. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

