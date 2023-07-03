McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Rating Reiterated by SpectralCast

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SpectralCast in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.
McKesson Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $6.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $420.52. 149,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,670. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson has a 12 month low of $315.78 and a 12 month high of $429.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.54.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of McKesson
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
