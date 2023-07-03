McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Rating Reiterated by SpectralCast

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SpectralCast in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $6.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $420.52. 149,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,670. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson has a 12 month low of $315.78 and a 12 month high of $429.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.54.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

