MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. MediWound has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 76.11% and a negative return on equity of 180.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.