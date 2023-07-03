Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.82. 210,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,332,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

