Melone Private Wealth LLC Acquires 22,450 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund accounts for 3.6% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 208,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 141,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIY opened at $11.05 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

