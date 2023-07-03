Melone Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,744 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Melone Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

