Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Mercari Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MCARY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019. Mercari has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.
Mercari Company Profile
