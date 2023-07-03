Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Mercari Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MCARY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019. Mercari has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

