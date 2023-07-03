Metahero Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $25.03 million and approximately $352,903.43 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002880 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006608 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012531 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

