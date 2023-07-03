MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $85.59 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $19.16 or 0.00061256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $85.59 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020303 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,262.50 or 0.99931318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.29228569 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,944,763.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.