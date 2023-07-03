Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,710,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 29,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,918,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,915,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

