Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Trading Down 6.5%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 140,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 187,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

