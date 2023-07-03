Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the May 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

NERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

