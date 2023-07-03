Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

