Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,883 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $56.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.