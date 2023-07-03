Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $46,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,508,000 after acquiring an additional 122,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,389,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
