Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.