Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $38,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1123 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

