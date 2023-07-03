Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $478.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

