Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.03. 272,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,091,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Several brokerages have commented on MRTX. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The business’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

