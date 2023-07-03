Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

MITFY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,968. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.0944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

