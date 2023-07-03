MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $152,589.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $92,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,323,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $152,589.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,631,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,957,550 shares of company stock worth $583,738. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

(Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.