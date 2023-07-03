Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84.

Insider Activity

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $228,234.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,275.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $228,234.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,275.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,771 shares of company stock worth $9,643,944. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Free Report

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.