MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.24. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 31,973 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $977.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 222.19% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

