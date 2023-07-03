Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.19. 24,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,746. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.53.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 295.23% and a negative net margin of 297.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorsport Games will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

