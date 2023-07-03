MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Raised to $27.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MVB Financial from $24.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MVB Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $21.08 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.79.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.38). MVB Financial had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 122.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in MVB Financial by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

