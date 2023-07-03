Nano Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $98.70 million and $1.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,040.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00346990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.50 or 0.00922994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00546166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00064520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00151462 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.