Nano (XNO) Market Cap Reaches $99.00 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Nano has a market cap of $99.00 million and $1.40 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,099.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00340889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.46 or 0.00914558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00540784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00063910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00149197 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

