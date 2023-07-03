National Bank Financial Trims Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Target Price to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

AAVVF opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

