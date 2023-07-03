nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $33.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Bank of America reduced their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $66,885.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $66,885.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,526 shares in the company, valued at $617,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,928 shares of company stock valued at $961,401 in the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

nCino Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in nCino by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCNO stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.33.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

