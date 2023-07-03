NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59.11 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $59.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,847,677 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 927,847,677 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.47687169 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $54,048,029.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.