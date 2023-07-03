Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (NBLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 3rd

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Shares of NBLY opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.24 million, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.70. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total value of C$404,489.91. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

NBLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

