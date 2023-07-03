Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (NBLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 3rd

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.
Shares of NBLY opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.24 million, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.70. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.76.
In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total value of C$404,489.91. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
