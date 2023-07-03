Nelson Munpun Wong Sells 5,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.64. 244,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,139. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

