NEM (XEM) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

NEM (XEM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $279.25 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEM has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

