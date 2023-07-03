Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Neoen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Neoen Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. Neoen has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

