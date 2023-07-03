NFT (NFT) One Day Volume Reaches $18.84

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $659,975.45 and $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020431 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,622.46 or 0.99981895 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

