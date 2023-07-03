NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE NKE opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.28. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.