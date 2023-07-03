Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.49

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 1915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Nikon Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Nikon Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.