Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,200 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 264.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nomura by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

NMR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. 285,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,565. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Nomura has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.23.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

