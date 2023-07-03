Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 3385043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Non-Standard Finance Stock Down 14.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £234,330.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.41.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

