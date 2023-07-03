Norcros (LON:NXR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $165.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.10), with a volume of 35607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.15).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Norcros Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £147.30 million, a PE ratio of 889.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.82.

Norcros Increases Dividend

Norcros Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,263.16%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

