Norcros (LON:NXR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $165.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.10), with a volume of 35607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.15).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Norcros Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £147.30 million, a PE ratio of 889.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.82.
Norcros Increases Dividend
Norcros Company Profile
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.
