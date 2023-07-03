Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Up 64.8% in June

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the May 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVOS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 1,361,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,783,018. Novo Integrated Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($8.15) million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

