Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,139,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 2,932,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,018.9 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

NVZMF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $65.63.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

