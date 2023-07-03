Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,139,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 2,932,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,018.9 days.
Novozymes A/S Price Performance
NVZMF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $65.63.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
