Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 2.5%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $41.11. 7,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 252,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Nuvalent Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $45,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $45,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $52,787.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,367 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391 in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.