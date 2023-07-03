Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 2.5%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $41.11. 7,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 252,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.
